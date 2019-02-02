HP Inc. (HPQ) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 262,145 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 113,258 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in HP were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPQ. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of HP by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 32,285 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,076 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 48,900 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 59,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 72,725 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $27.08. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The computer maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.38 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $26.00 target price on HP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.16.

In other HP news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 46,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $1,112,178.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,917.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 28,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $641,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,248 shares of company stock worth $6,658,061. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

