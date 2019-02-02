Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP) Receives $23.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.73.

HZNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Horizon Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 18th.

Shares of HZNP traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Pharma has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $23.38.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.84 million. Horizon Pharma had a positive return on equity of 27.14% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Horizon Pharma will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy P. Walbert sold 408,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $8,795,794.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 650,404 shares in the company, valued at $14,009,702.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Horizon Pharma by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 27,304 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Pharma by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Horizon Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,322,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Horizon Pharma by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 75,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Horizon Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's marketed medicine portfolio consists of RAVICTI for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI to treat nephropathic cystinosis; ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; BUPHENYL to treat urea cycle disorders; and QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients.

