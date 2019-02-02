Horizen (ZEN) Tops One Day Volume of $386,014.00

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.03 or 0.00115518 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, DragonEX, Graviex and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $23.07 million and approximately $386,014.00 worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.01406907 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00287621 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00025239 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00022718 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005771 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000748 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 5,725,438 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.zensystem.io . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Binance, COSS, Bittrex, DragonEX, Trade Satoshi, Graviex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

