Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Hope Bancorp worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 8.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 468,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35,019 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 239.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 71,007 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,170,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,523,000 after acquiring an additional 25,887 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 47.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HOPE. ValuEngine downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Sandler O’Neill set a $16.00 target price on Hope Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Hope Bancorp to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $14.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $133.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.14 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 26.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

