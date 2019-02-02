Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Shares Sold by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Citigroup set a $186.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price (down previously from $184.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.44.

In related news, VP Krishna Mikkilineni sold 28,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $4,061,434.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 91,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,187,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 3,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $590,922.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,670.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,644 shares of company stock worth $6,597,099. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $144.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $123.48 and a one year high of $167.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Shares Sold by Security National Trust Co.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/honeywell-international-inc-hon-shares-sold-by-security-national-trust-co.html.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.