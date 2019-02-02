Home Bancorp (HBCP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FIG Partners

FIG Partners restated their market-perform rating on shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) in a report published on Tuesday morning. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HBCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered Home Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Home Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ HBCP opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.59 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.23 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 27.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.44 per share, for a total transaction of $36,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Home Bancorp by 53.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Home Bancorp by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Home Bancorp by 17.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Bancorp by 39.1% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

