Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.95.

Several research firms have commented on HOLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Hologic to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,722,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,876. Hologic has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Hologic had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hologic will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $200,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allison P. Bebo sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,355 shares of company stock worth $1,584,655. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Hologic by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 12,191 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hologic by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,505,000 after acquiring an additional 384,676 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 247.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 34,724 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 595.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 41,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,581,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.