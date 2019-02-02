Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.95.
Several research firms have commented on HOLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Hologic to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,722,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,876. Hologic has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73.
In other news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $200,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allison P. Bebo sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,355 shares of company stock worth $1,584,655. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Hologic by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 12,191 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hologic by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,505,000 after acquiring an additional 384,676 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 247.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 34,724 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 595.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 41,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,581,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hologic Company Profile
Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
See Also: What are the benefits of momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.