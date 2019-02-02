Hologic (HOLX) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Hologic preannounced F1Q revenue earlier this month, so focus around the formal report was on expectations for F2Q and FY19. In our view, guidance was set at an achievable level, with management pointing to concerns around anticipated negative foreign exchange impacts. Commentary underscored the recovery in the Breast Health segment and opportunities for upgrades in that business. We sensed a continued shift away from worries about the Cynosure Medical Aesthetics division and an emphasis on the solid results from the Core business (Breast and Diagnostics). It seems to us that the drivers increasing Breast and Diagnostics growth are multifactorial and sustainable, boosting our confidence that HOLX can continue to regain credibility and enjoy improved investor sentiment.””

Get Hologic alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Hologic to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hologic from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. Hologic has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.22 million. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hologic will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 1,312 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $54,972.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,631.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Allison P. Bebo sold 6,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,355 shares of company stock worth $1,584,655 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.