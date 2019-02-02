Hoertkorn Richard Charles Sells 5,550 Shares of Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 6.5% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 125,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 107,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 16,929 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 66,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

Shares of BAC opened at $28.38 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $22.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.99%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

