Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several research firms have commented on HTH. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Hilltop from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens set a $24.00 target price on shares of Hilltop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th.

HTH stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.53. The stock had a trading volume of 468,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.98. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $26.53.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $356.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.43 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 7.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

In other Hilltop news, insider Hill A. Feinberg sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $1,013,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Hilltop by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 134,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 15,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 141,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. 59.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. Its Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial, industrial, and single family residential mortgage loans.

