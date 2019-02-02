HighPoint Resources Corp (HPR) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HighPoint Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for HighPoint Resources’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get HighPoint Resources alerts:

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 44.13%. The company had revenue of $131.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners started coverage on HighPoint Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HighPoint Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.53.

NYSE:HPR opened at $2.66 on Thursday. HighPoint Resources has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $594.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

In related news, COO Paul W. Geiger III acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Troy L. Schindler acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 175,000 shares of company stock worth $515,100 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 21.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,766,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,709 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 39.2% during the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,289,000 after buying an additional 1,401,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HighPoint Resources by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,014,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,293 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the third quarter valued at about $5,453,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in HighPoint Resources by 40.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,839,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,906 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for HighPoint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPoint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.