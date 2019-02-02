HGK Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Cummins by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,234,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,282 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cummins by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,330,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,407,000 after acquiring an additional 583,376 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Cummins by 300.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 642,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,790,000 after acquiring an additional 481,621 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,360,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 40,331.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,366,000 after acquiring an additional 425,904 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cummins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of Cummins and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.26.

Shares of CMI traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,861. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.40 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.29. Cummins had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 24,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $3,307,107.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,243,633.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Joseph Freeland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,981 shares of company stock valued at $6,538,847. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “HGK Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Cummins Inc. (CMI)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/hgk-asset-management-inc-trims-holdings-in-cummins-inc-cmi.html.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.