Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,181,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $28,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 15,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $227,391.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 13,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $220,090.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,579.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,479 shares of company stock valued at $3,426,313 in the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

NYSE HPE opened at $15.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.61. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.18%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/hewlett-packard-enterprise-co-hpe-shares-sold-by-gabelli-funds-llc.html.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.