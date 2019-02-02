Heritage Financial (HFWA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HFWA. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Heritage Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.36. 76,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,819. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $27.98 and a 12 month high of $37.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $59.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Heritage Financial will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 6th. This is a boost from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

In other news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $173,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,593.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Banner sold 1,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $44,341.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,821.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,326 shares of company stock valued at $390,491. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 26.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 800,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after buying an additional 166,844 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 9.5% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 718.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 36,752 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 3,375.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 63,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 61,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.