Henry Schein (HSIC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “We are disappointed with the year-over-year deterioration in Henry Schein’s operating margin due to escalating expenses. We currently await the completion of the planned spin-off of the company’s global Animal Health business. The spin-off is expected to bring in major changes to Henry Schein’s overall operating results. Pricing pressure and tough competition are major woes. However, all of the company's operating segments recorded year-over-year growth in the last reported quarter. Henry Schein's strong share gains in the North American markets raise optimism. We are looking forward to Henry Schein’s new exclusive distribution agreement with Sprig Oral Health Technologies Inc. Per the agreement, Henry Schein will distribute Sprig's products to help customers place crowns. Also, the company banking on digital dentistry buoys optimism. Overall, in the past six months, Henry Schein has outperformed its industry.”

HSIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Henry Schein from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Henry Schein from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $76.39 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.19.

NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $77.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,757. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $62.56 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Henry Schein news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 21,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $1,901,166.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $5,956,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,725,086.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,856 shares of company stock valued at $9,222,275. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

