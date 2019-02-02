Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HCSG. ValuEngine upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 target price on Healthcare Services Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Shares of HCSG opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.89. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $54.53.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director Robert J. Moss sold 5,001 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $219,793.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,793.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Moss sold 2,000 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,701 shares of company stock valued at $347,780. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 854,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,706,000 after purchasing an additional 44,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,554,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,162,000 after purchasing an additional 406,443 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 294,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after purchasing an additional 75,290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,969,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,101,000 after purchasing an additional 151,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,969,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,101,000 after purchasing an additional 151,999 shares during the last quarter.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.