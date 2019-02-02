Head to Head Survey: Weidai (WEI) and The Competition

Weidai (NYSE: WEI) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Weidai to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Weidai alerts:

This table compares Weidai and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Weidai $535.80 million $71.75 million 8.91 Weidai Competitors $40.05 billion $807.65 million 16.22

Weidai’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Weidai. Weidai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Weidai and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weidai 0 0 2 0 3.00 Weidai Competitors 232 902 1118 55 2.43

Weidai presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.65%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 31.25%. Given Weidai’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Weidai is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Weidai and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weidai N/A N/A N/A Weidai Competitors 13.10% -52.34% -1.72%

Summary

Weidai rivals beat Weidai on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Weidai Company Profile

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily mall and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Weidai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weidai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.