Head-To-Head Review: CarGurus (CARG) vs. Yext (YEXT)

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) and Yext (NYSE:YEXT) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

CarGurus has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yext has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CarGurus and Yext’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarGurus $316.86 million 14.87 $13.19 million $0.12 356.67 Yext $170.20 million 9.39 -$66.56 million ($0.85) -18.64

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than Yext. Yext is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CarGurus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CarGurus and Yext’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarGurus 11.78% 9.82% 7.17% Yext -38.03% -104.78% -41.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.7% of CarGurus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of Yext shares are held by institutional investors. 51.0% of CarGurus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Yext shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CarGurus and Yext, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarGurus 0 0 9 0 3.00 Yext 1 1 5 0 2.57

CarGurus presently has a consensus price target of $49.22, suggesting a potential upside of 15.01%. Yext has a consensus price target of $22.57, suggesting a potential upside of 42.50%. Given Yext’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yext is more favorable than CarGurus.

Summary

CarGurus beats Yext on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts..

About Yext

Yext, Inc. is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp. It offers the Yext Knowledge Engine package on subscription basis which has an access to Listings, Pages, Reviews and other features. The Listing feature provides customers with control over their digital presence, including their location and other related attributes published on the used third-party applications. The Pages feature allows customers to establish landing pages on their own websites and to manage digital content on those sites, including calls to action. The Reviews presence enables customers to encourage and facilitate reviews from end consumers. The company was founded by Howard Lerman, Brent Metz, and Brian Distelburger in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

