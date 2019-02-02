Head to Head Analysis: Wins Finance (WINS) vs. Everi (EVRI)

Wins Finance (NASDAQ:WINS) and Everi (NYSE:EVRI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Wins Finance and Everi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wins Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A Everi 0 0 3 1 3.25

Everi has a consensus target price of $10.38, suggesting a potential upside of 52.87%. Given Everi’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Everi is more favorable than Wins Finance.

Profitability

This table compares Wins Finance and Everi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wins Finance N/A N/A N/A Everi -2.83% N/A -0.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wins Finance and Everi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wins Finance $100,000.00 5,753.02 $10.49 million N/A N/A Everi $974.95 million 0.49 -$51.90 million ($0.31) -21.90

Wins Finance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Everi.

Volatility and Risk

Wins Finance has a beta of 5.95, indicating that its share price is 495% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everi has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Wins Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Everi shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Everi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Everi beats Wins Finance on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wins Finance Company Profile

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions for small and medium enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers financial guarantees, as well as financial leasing, advisory, consultancy, and agency services in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province, and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Wins Finance Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc. provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and Payments. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment. The company also provides Casino Cash Plus 3-in-1 ATM, a cash-dispensing machine that enables ATM cash withdrawals, POS debit card cash access transactions, and credit card cash access transactions; check verification and warranty services; CashClub that provides gaming establishments with a single dashboard interface to streamline credit and debit card cash access transaction processing and check warranty transactions; fully integrated kiosks that provide multiple functions to the casino floor; and other integrated kiosk solutions. In addition, it offers Central Credit, a gaming patron credit bureau service; Everi Compliance, a suite of compliance software to assist with anti-money laundering regulations, as well as assist casinos in filing required tax forms; non-ATM terminals that perform authorizations for credit card cash access and POS debit card transactions; database services; and an online payment processing solution for gaming operators in states that offer intra-state, and Internet-based gaming and lottery activities. The company was formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Everi Holdings Inc. in August 2015. Everi Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

