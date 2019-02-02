Head-To-Head Analysis: NanoVibronix (NAOV) & The Competition

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ: NAOV) is one of 28 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare NanoVibronix to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NanoVibronix and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NanoVibronix $240,000.00 -$4.96 million -2.86 NanoVibronix Competitors $1.34 billion $213.48 million 17.55

NanoVibronix’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NanoVibronix. NanoVibronix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

NanoVibronix has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoVibronix’s competitors have a beta of 1.14, indicating that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NanoVibronix and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoVibronix -1,380.78% -180.81% -127.54% NanoVibronix Competitors -163.11% -192.26% -24.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for NanoVibronix and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoVibronix 0 0 1 0 3.00 NanoVibronix Competitors 199 878 1514 75 2.55

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 19.91%. Given NanoVibronix’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NanoVibronix has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.2% of NanoVibronix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of NanoVibronix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NanoVibronix competitors beat NanoVibronix on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix, Inc., through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing. The company sells its products in the United States, Israel, Europe, India, and internationally through distributor agreements. NanoVibronix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Elmsford, New York.

