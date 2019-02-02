HCR Wealth Advisors Has $309,000 Holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT)

HCR Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 15,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000.

Shares of BATS:IYT traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,253 shares. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

