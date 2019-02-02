HCR Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in WISDOMTREE TR/U S MIDCAP EARNINGS (EZM)

HCR Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/U S MIDCAP EARNINGS (NYSEARCA:EZM) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,702 shares during the quarter. WISDOMTREE TR/U S MIDCAP EARNINGS makes up about 4.0% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. HCR Wealth Advisors owned 1.28% of WISDOMTREE TR/U S MIDCAP EARNINGS worth $12,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/U S MIDCAP EARNINGS by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. 3D Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/U S MIDCAP EARNINGS by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. 3D Asset Management Inc. now owns 454,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,806,000 after buying an additional 329,437 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/U S MIDCAP EARNINGS by 3,793.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/U S MIDCAP EARNINGS by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/U S MIDCAP EARNINGS by 12,485.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 18,354 shares during the period.

WISDOMTREE TR/U S MIDCAP EARNINGS stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. WISDOMTREE TR/U S MIDCAP EARNINGS has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $42.52.

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

