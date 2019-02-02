HCI Group (HCI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has $53.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries. It is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance. The company, through its largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance. Its insurance product includes property and casualty homeowners insurance, condominium-owners’ insurance and tenants insurance to individuals owning property. HCI Group, Inc., formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc., is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HCI. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCI Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of HCI Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of HCI Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. HCI Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. HCI Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $439.63 million, a P/E ratio of -63.85 and a beta of 0.96.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. HCI Group had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from HCI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

In other HCI Group news, Director James J. Macchiarola purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.46 per share, with a total value of $80,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harish M. Patel purchased 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.86 per share, for a total transaction of $28,735.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,765 shares of company stock valued at $199,233. 22.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in HCI Group during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in HCI Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 595,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HCI Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,130,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,477,000 after purchasing an additional 19,587 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in HCI Group by 59.4% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in HCI Group by 97.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 38,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 18,810 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCI Group, Inc primarily engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also owns and operates one full-service restaurant, two marinas, two retail shopping centers, and one office building.

