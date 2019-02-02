Hawaiian (HA) Shares Gap Down to $30.79

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.07, but opened at $30.79. Hawaiian shares last traded at $31.80, with a volume of 23236 shares trading hands.

HA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hawaiian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.93.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Hawaiian had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $697.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Hawaiian by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its position in Hawaiian by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Hawaiian by 1.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 98,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Hawaiian by 12.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hawaiian by 23.8% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

