Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Despite investing substantially in renewable projects, increasingly stringent government regulations for curbing emissions is a major cause of concern. Hawaiian Electric depends heavily on third-party suppliers for fuel and purchased power. Fluctuations in the oil price in the global market also might hamper stocks like Hawaiian Electric. Any rise in price of natural gas without a spike in power price will affect the company’s ability to generate power. Shares of Hawaiian Electric have also underperformed its industry in the past three months. However, Hawaiian Electric continues to make systematic investments in utility infrastructure development projects, primarily adding new generation facilities, replacing aging infrastructure and restoring transmission and distribution assets.”

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 15th.

NYSE HE traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.11. 413,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,846. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $39.35.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $768.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.02 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 601.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

