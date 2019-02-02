Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €31.50 Price Target for Dialog Semiconductor (DLG)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($36.63) target price on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DLG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €27.17 ($31.59).

Shares of DLG stock opened at €25.71 ($29.90) on Wednesday. Dialog Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of €21.46 ($24.95) and a fifty-two week high of €50.68 ($58.93).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

