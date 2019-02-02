Harmony Gold Mining (HMY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Gold Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.25.
NYSE:HMY opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.15. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $871.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of -1.93.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
