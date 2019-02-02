Harmony Gold Mining (HMY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Gold Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.25.

NYSE:HMY opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.15. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $871.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of -1.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 13,275,728 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,038,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,129,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,200 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,092,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,621 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,520,401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 70,001 shares during the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

