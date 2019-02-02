Harley-Davidson (HOG) Earns Market Perform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. William Blair also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.08 EPS.
HOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a peer perform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.
HOG stock opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $49.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,623,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,342,000 after purchasing an additional 232,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,623,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,342,000 after purchasing an additional 232,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,677,000 after purchasing an additional 87,939 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,767,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,066,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,599 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.
