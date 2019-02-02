Harley-Davidson (HOG) Earns Market Perform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. William Blair also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

HOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a peer perform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

HOG stock opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $49.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.16). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $955.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 91173.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,623,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,342,000 after purchasing an additional 232,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,623,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,342,000 after purchasing an additional 232,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,677,000 after purchasing an additional 87,939 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,767,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,066,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,599 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.