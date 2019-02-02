Hargreaves Lansdown (HL) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HL. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Hargreaves Lansdown to an underweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,755 ($22.93) to GBX 1,870 ($24.43) in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank cut Hargreaves Lansdown to a sell rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hargreaves Lansdown currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,698.56 ($22.19).

LON HL opened at GBX 1,668.50 ($21.80) on Tuesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of GBX 1,258 ($16.44) and a one year high of GBX 1,935 ($25.28).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be given a GBX 10.30 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 0.61%.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

