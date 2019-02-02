Hardwoods Distribution (HDI) Given a C$15.00 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

National Bank Financial set a C$15.00 target price on Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Hardwoods Distribution stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$12.27. 48,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.38 million and a P/E ratio of 8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of C$10.04 and a 12 month high of C$19.94.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$290.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$293.95 million.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc distributes hardwood lumber, plywood, medium density fiberboard, melamine, particleboards, and specialty products to the industrial and retail markets in North America. The company also distributes decorative surface, such as hardwood plywood, reconstituted veneers, thermally fused laminate, vinyl and foil overlays, and high pressure laminate bonded panels; and composite panels, including hardboard, particleboards, and fiberboards.

