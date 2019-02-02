Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 1,853 Shares of McDermott International Inc (MDR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in McDermott International were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDermott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDermott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDermott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in McDermott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDermott International alerts:

Shares of MDR stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 2.73. McDermott International Inc has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $25.89.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. McDermott International had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDermott International Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDR. TheStreet downgraded shares of McDermott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of McDermott International from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of McDermott International in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. McDermott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.32.

In related news, Director Gary Luquette acquired 50,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Linh Austin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 161,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,808 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/hanson-doremus-investment-management-sells-1853-shares-of-mcdermott-international-inc-mdr.html.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR).

Receive News & Ratings for McDermott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDermott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.