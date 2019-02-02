Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Reduces Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 71.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paypal by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paypal by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gary J. Marino sold 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $86,673.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO William J. Ready sold 27,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $2,358,367.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,342,306.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,004 shares of company stock worth $8,419,120. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL opened at $90.01 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $70.22 and a 12-month high of $94.58. The stock has a market cap of $106.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Paypal had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Paypal’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group upgraded Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paypal to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.94.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

