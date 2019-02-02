Hallador Energy (HNRG) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallador Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th.

Shares of HNRG opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.95 million, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.01. Hallador Energy has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $7.98.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $79.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.30 million. Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 9.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 30th. Hallador Energy’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other news, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley acquired 8,347 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $50,248.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,347 shares in the company, valued at $50,248.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Hallador Energy by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hallador Energy by 27.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,698 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

