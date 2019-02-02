Halcyon Market Cap Reaches $64,919.00 (HAL)

Halcyon (CURRENCY:HAL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Halcyon has a market capitalization of $64,919.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Halcyon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Halcyon has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Halcyon coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.82 or 0.01939091 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00452646 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00020660 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00023530 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00019039 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00007873 BTC.

Halcyon Profile

Halcyon (HAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX15 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 16th, 2014. Halcyon’s total supply is 6,668,787 coins. Halcyon’s official Twitter account is @halcyondev . Halcyon’s official website is halcyon.top

Buying and Selling Halcyon

Halcyon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halcyon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halcyon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Halcyon using one of the exchanges listed above.

