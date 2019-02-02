GWM Advisors LLC Sells 1,407 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFF. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.7% during the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 17,872,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,486,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872,160 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17,389.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $318,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,865 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,473,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,298,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,432,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 67.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,998,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $417,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Raymond James cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.81 per share, for a total transaction of $6,038,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,272,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,655,359.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 439 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $62,469.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,794.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 1,064,120 shares of company stock worth $140,361,465 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $141.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52-week low of $122.11 and a 52-week high of $150.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.54. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $907.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 49.58%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

