GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 912 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $2,823,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,381.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total value of $22,984,239.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,814,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,483,031,330.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,716,383 shares of company stock worth $126,899,574 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale set a $106.00 price objective on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.24.

NYSE:LLY opened at $120.89 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $73.69 and a fifty-two week high of $120.99. The firm has a market cap of $128.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

