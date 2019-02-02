GWM Advisors LLC Invests $671,000 in Business First Bancshares Inc (BFST) Stock

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Business First Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northpointe Capital LLC raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 109,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BFST shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Business First Bancshares in a report on Wednesday.

BFST stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Business First Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $19.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.28 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

In other news, CFO Greg Robertson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $78,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, e-Statements, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services.

