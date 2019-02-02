GWM Advisors LLC Has $606,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 174.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED opened at $76.68 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $84.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.12.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 12th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 69.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.30.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,600 customers in parts of Manhattan.

