GWM Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 52,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 53.4% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,906.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,605,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 96.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 187,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,550,000 after acquiring an additional 92,058 shares during the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie reissued a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $87.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $79.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.70.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 7,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $619,838.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 207,940 shares in the company, valued at $16,408,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $1,092,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,276,899.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,587 shares of company stock valued at $4,507,808 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $75.92 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $321.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.33. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $71.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 8th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 91.36%.

WARNING: “GWM Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/gwm-advisors-llc-grows-holdings-in-exxon-mobil-co-xom.html.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; produces transportation fuels, such as marine gasoil and diesel; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.