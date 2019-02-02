Guess?, Inc. (GES) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,150 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Guess? were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 12,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $226,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,112.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Guess? stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. Guess?, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.23.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Guess? had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Guess? from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guess? presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Guess? Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

