GTT Communications Inc (GTT) Holdings Cut by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its holdings in GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93,707 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in GTT Communications were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in GTT Communications by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GTT Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in GTT Communications by 11.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in GTT Communications by 123.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GTT Communications by 5.0% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 78,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GTT shares. ValuEngine lowered GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on GTT Communications to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

NYSE GTT opened at $26.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. GTT Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $62.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $448.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.19 million. GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 18.67%. GTT Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts expect that GTT Communications Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other GTT Communications news, Director H Brian Thompson acquired 1,200 shares of GTT Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.71 per share, for a total transaction of $39,252.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 601,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,671,892.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp acquired 154,000 shares of GTT Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.46 per share, with a total value of $4,382,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,835,100 shares of company stock valued at $55,286,662 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

GTT Communications Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services.

