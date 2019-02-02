Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (OMAB) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Citigroup set a $49.00 price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort alerts:

OMAB opened at $44.63 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 1-year low of $33.39 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the third quarter worth $298,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the third quarter worth $328,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 72.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. 12.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

See Also: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.