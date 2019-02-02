Grimcoin Price Tops $0.0002 (GRIM)

Grimcoin (CURRENCY:GRIM) traded down 22% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, Grimcoin has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Grimcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. Grimcoin has a total market cap of $21,972.00 and approximately $72.00 worth of Grimcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000376 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

RSGPcoin (RSGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00100025 BTC.

Grimcoin Coin Profile

Grimcoin is a coin. Grimcoin’s total supply is 95,464,662 coins and its circulating supply is 89,827,714 coins. Grimcoin’s official Twitter account is @grimcoin . The official website for Grimcoin is reaper.rocks

Grimcoin Coin Trading

Grimcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grimcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grimcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grimcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

