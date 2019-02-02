Griffon Co. (GFF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Griffon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.12. Griffon posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Griffon will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. Griffon had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $510.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.74 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price objective on Griffon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Griffon in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price objective on Griffon from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Griffon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

GFF stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. Griffon has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $736.04 million, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.16%.

In other Griffon news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $63,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,295,933 shares in the company, valued at $29,204,267.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO W. Christopher Durborow acquired 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,737.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 95,044 shares of company stock worth $1,156,164. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFF. Man Group plc bought a new position in Griffon in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Griffon by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Griffon by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Griffon by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. The company's Home & Building Products segment manufactures and markets wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; residential and commercial garage doors to professional dealers and various home center retail chains; and rolling steel door and grille products designed for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail uses, as well as long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals.

