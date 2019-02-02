GreenSky Inc (GSKY) Receives $20.82 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.82.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GSKY shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of GreenSky to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of GreenSky in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GreenSky from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 8th.

Get GreenSky alerts:

In other news, insider Dennis I. Kelly acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $244,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,650,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 843,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 261,890 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSKY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 781,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,308. GreenSky has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.01.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. GreenSky had a net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $113.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.28 million. GreenSky’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GreenSky will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.