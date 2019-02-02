Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $586.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.88. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $33.45.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.55 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.26 per share, for a total transaction of $988,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert F. Greenhill purchased 219,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,986,581.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 282,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,717.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 483,934 shares of company stock worth $10,985,994. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment bank for corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company provides financial advisory services primarily related to mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, financings, and capital raisings.

