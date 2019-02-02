Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Green Brick Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup set a $11.00 price objective on Green Brick Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $430.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.87. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 5.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Blake purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.86 per share, with a total value of $132,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,922.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,213,000 after buying an additional 78,685 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,153,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,649,000 after buying an additional 158,863 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,153,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,649,000 after buying an additional 158,863 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,150,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,623,000 after buying an additional 145,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWH Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 828,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,369,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, single family, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots for public and large private builders; and land and construction financing business.

