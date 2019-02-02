Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) Stake Lowered by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 99.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,327,977 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 831.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 55.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $16.61.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Vertical Research set a $18.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies.

