Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LOPE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered Grand Canyon Education from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.00. 310,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $85.14 and a 12-month high of $130.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $155.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.31 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s revenue was down 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $221,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,175.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 30,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $3,810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,209,853. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,452,970. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education services in the United States and Canada. The company operates Grand Canyon University that offers approximately 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across 9 colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers.

