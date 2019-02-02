Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) Receives $134.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOPE. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,878. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $85.14 and a fifty-two week high of $130.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $155.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.31 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 30,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $3,810,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,209,853. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $221,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,402 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,175.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $11,452,970. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 505.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 72,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,341,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,960,000 after purchasing an additional 126,084 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education services in the United States and Canada. The company operates Grand Canyon University that offers approximately 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across 9 colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers.

